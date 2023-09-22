Russians attack residential buildings in Kherson this morning: 1 dead and 1 wounded
A 25-year-old man was killed and another person was wounded as a result of a morning attack on Kherson.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Residential buildings have been hit as a result of a morning attack on the Dnipro District of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces."
Details: Mrochko later reported that the Russians had killed a 25-year-old man from Kherson.
Later, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that one person had been wounded and another killed (a 25-year-old man). Fires broke out in a residential building and a garage due to the strikes.
