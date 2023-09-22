All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crimean Bridge covered with smoke screen, traffic stopped

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 10:44
Crimean Bridge covered with smoke screen, traffic stopped
stock photo from Facebook

The occupation authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge across the Kerch Strait today (Friday, 22 September).

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency Kryminform (Crimea Inform)

Details: It has been reported that the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge was closed on Friday, 22 September, a smoke screen appeared in Sevastopol Bay, and the movement of maritime traffic in the city was halted.

Advertisement:

No other details are available at this time.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported on a series of activities under the ongoing special operation in Russian-occupied Crimea. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy also regularly carry out special operations on the Ukrainian peninsula.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: