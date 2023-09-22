All Sections
Crimean Bridge covered with smoke screen, traffic stopped

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 10:44
The occupation authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge across the Kerch Strait today (Friday, 22 September).

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency Kryminform (Crimea Inform)

Details: It has been reported that the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge was closed on Friday, 22 September, a smoke screen appeared in Sevastopol Bay, and the movement of maritime traffic in the city was halted.

No other details are available at this time.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported on a series of activities under the ongoing special operation in Russian-occupied Crimea. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy also regularly carry out special operations on the Ukrainian peninsula.

