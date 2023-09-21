Special operation in Crimea: Ukrainian Security Service and Navy deal powerful blow to Saky airfield

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Navy conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 21 September, inflicting a powerful drone strike on Saky airfield.

Source: UP sources in the SSU

Details: The sources said that the special services used drones to overload Russian air defences and then launched Neptune missiles.

At least 12 combat aircraft, including Su-24s and Su-30s, as well as a Pantsir anti-air missile system, were at the airport. There was also a training base for Mohajer UAV operators. These drones are used by the Russians to coordinate their own air attacks and sometimes deployed as a strike drone.

The sources said the strikes by the SSU and the Navy hit their targets and caused serious damage to the Russian equipment.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that Russian personnel were killed and expensive military systems were destroyed as a result of an attack on a command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian news outlets reported explosions in occupied Crimea, and the invaders claimed to have shot down 19 drones over the peninsula.

