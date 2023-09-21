All Sections
Special operation in Crimea: Ukrainian Security Service and Navy deal powerful blow to Saky airfield

STANISLAV POHORILOV, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 September 2023, 10:14
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Navy conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 21 September, inflicting a powerful drone strike on Saky airfield.

Source: UP sources in the SSU

Details: The sources said that the special services used drones to overload Russian air defences and then launched Neptune missiles.

At least 12 combat aircraft, including Su-24s and Su-30s, as well as a Pantsir anti-air missile system, were at the airport. There was also a training base for Mohajer UAV operators. These drones are used by the Russians to coordinate their own air attacks and sometimes deployed as a strike drone.

The sources said the strikes by the SSU and the Navy hit their targets and caused serious damage to the Russian equipment.

Background:

  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that Russian personnel were killed and expensive military systems were destroyed as a result of an attack on a command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September.
  • Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian news outlets reported explosions in occupied Crimea, and the invaders claimed to have shot down 19 drones over the peninsula.

