All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy promises supply of long-range weapons will happen "in some time"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 13:16
Zelenskyy promises supply of long-range weapons will happen in some time
Olena and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, and the results of this work "will be noticeable in some time".

Source: Zelenskyy, speaking with Ukrainian journalists in Washington, as reported by the Office of the President

Details: The president noted that he had important meetings in the US capital. In particular, Zelenskyy said, he had extremely frank conversations with American congressmen who "received all the answers".

Advertisement:

The president noted that during a meeting with congressmen, certain plans were discussed, as well as the necessary assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "The White House also noted that we talked to the congressmen. The Pentagon also approached me with this. They heard what I had to say, and such frank conversations are necessary, "Zelensky said.

Regarding the prospects of Ukraine being provided with ATACMS missiles, the president emphasised that this generally concerns strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "We have been working on this issue for a very long time and quite hard. And it will be the same as with the F-16s. We understand how it will be. And the moment will come; we will all see it."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: