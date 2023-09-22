All Sections
Zelenskyy promises supply of long-range weapons will happen "in some time"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 13:16
Olena and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, and the results of this work "will be noticeable in some time".

Source: Zelenskyy, speaking with Ukrainian journalists in Washington, as reported by the Office of the President

Details: The president noted that he had important meetings in the US capital. In particular, Zelenskyy said, he had extremely frank conversations with American congressmen who "received all the answers".

The president noted that during a meeting with congressmen, certain plans were discussed, as well as the necessary assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "The White House also noted that we talked to the congressmen. The Pentagon also approached me with this. They heard what I had to say, and such frank conversations are necessary, "Zelensky said.

Regarding the prospects of Ukraine being provided with ATACMS missiles, the president emphasised that this generally concerns strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Quote: "We have been working on this issue for a very long time and quite hard. And it will be the same as with the F-16s. We understand how it will be. And the moment will come; we will all see it."

