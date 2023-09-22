All Sections
See how Russia is being bombed today? Drones flying back and forth – Lukashenko

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 14:56
See how Russia is being bombed today? Drones flying back and forth – Lukashenko
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO.Photo: Reuters

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is "thinking about how to counter" attacks on Russian territory, but it’s going to require "hundreds of millions of roubles".

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news outlet BelTa, citing Lukashenko during the plenary session of a national conference on the development of cattle-breeding

Quote: "You see how Russia is being bombed today? You see the drones flying back and forth. This is the latest, most challenging issue. These Wagnerites [Wagner Group members] are staying here now and telling everyone how this war is going.

I’m thinking about how to counter this. There’s this option, and that option, and that one. But they cost hundreds of millions of roubles. So I think: should I go ahead with land amelioration, till and commission new lands  (you can't cultivate what's there now), or should I fight these drones?

It's a terrible weapon. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I discussed it. It's an insane amount of money! But life is more precious than that."

Details: The Belarusian dictator didn’t specify whose life is more precious.

Засідання семінару-наради про розвиток тваринництва в Білорусі
The conference on the development of cattle-breeding in Belarus
PHOTO: BelTA

