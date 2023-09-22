Russian occupying authorities in Crimea report "unprecedented cyberattack" on peninsula

The Russian occupying authorities of Crimea have reported an "unprecedented cyberattack" on the peninsula's providers following a strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: Oleg Krychkov, Russian proxy "adviser to the Head of Crimea", on Telegram

Quote: "An unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean Internet providers. We observe Internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to neutralise the threat."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 September, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, reported a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

Wreckage from the missile attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters reportedly scattered hundreds of metres away, with a large number of ambulances rushing towards the scene.

An air-raid warning was issued in Sevastopol following the attack on the headquarters.

Before that, there were reports of three powerful explosions in the city, which shook the windows. There were also allegations that air defence systems were responding in Crimea's Saky and Bakhchysarai districts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!