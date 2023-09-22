All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission to recommend starting EU membership talks with Ukraine – media

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 15:43
European Commission to recommend starting EU membership talks with Ukraine – media
Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is preparing to recommend starting EU membership talks with Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources; European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg’s sources say the recommendation is expected next month. Yet the Commission will also insist that Ukraine make progress in solving problems in some priority areas, including fighting corruption.

Advertisement:

The Commission’s recommendation will be discussed by EU member states in December when they gather for a summit. Meanwhile the position of some countries, such as Hungary, remains unclear, sources say.

If the recommendation is approved, Ukraine will embark on a long process of completing reforms and aligning its legislation with EU law in more than 30 sectors, including the rule of law and the economy.

Background: Earlier Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would not fully meet all seven European Commission criteria by October, but that EU accession talks would start anyway.

Stefanishyna also said she was confident that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership in two years, and even sooner for NATO.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: