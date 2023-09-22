All Sections
Ukraine's membership would mean end of "sleepy siesta" about EU enlargement – Borrell

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 16:44
Ukraine's membership would mean end of sleepy siesta about EU enlargement – Borrell
photo: getty images

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has commented on the possibility of Ukraine's EU membership and the disputes between Eastern European countries that could hinder it.

Source: Borrell in an interview with The Guardian; European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the disputes between some Eastern European countries and Ukraine over grain exports are a harbinger of the conflicts that could arise should Ukraine join the EU, Borrell said that this was not the case.

The European diplomat noted that Ukraine's path to the EU will not be easy, as the country is at war and has many reforms to carry out, and "at this moment, Ukraine being a member of the European Union, it would be the only country that would be a net beneficiary".

Consequently, he added that Ukraine and the EU will need to undergo a lengthy reform process.

Borrell also said Ukraine's membership would mean the end of what he called the "sleepy siesta" around EU enlargement.

"For years and years there has been a kind of stalemate and nothing happened. Ukraine has created a new dynamic," the EU’s top diplomat said.

Background: 

