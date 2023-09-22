All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's membership would mean end of "sleepy siesta" about EU enlargement – Borrell

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 16:44
Ukraine's membership would mean end of sleepy siesta about EU enlargement – Borrell
photo: getty images

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has commented on the possibility of Ukraine's EU membership and the disputes between Eastern European countries that could hinder it.

Source: Borrell in an interview with The Guardian; European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the disputes between some Eastern European countries and Ukraine over grain exports are a harbinger of the conflicts that could arise should Ukraine join the EU, Borrell said that this was not the case.

Advertisement:

The European diplomat noted that Ukraine's path to the EU will not be easy, as the country is at war and has many reforms to carry out, and "at this moment, Ukraine being a member of the European Union, it would be the only country that would be a net beneficiary".

Consequently, he added that Ukraine and the EU will need to undergo a lengthy reform process.

Borrell also said Ukraine's membership would mean the end of what he called the "sleepy siesta" around EU enlargement.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"For years and years there has been a kind of stalemate and nothing happened. Ukraine has created a new dynamic," the EU’s top diplomat said.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: