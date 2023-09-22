Air-raid sirens sound in several Ukrainian oblasts, Russia launches missile – Air Force

Air-raid warnings have been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts. The Air Force has warned of a Russian cruise missile in the country's airspace.

Source: The Air Force on Telegram; an air-raid warning map

Details: There is a threat of missile attack in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Quote: "A cruise missile [is moving] towards Kremenchuk!"

Update: At 17:30, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast. According to the Air Force, there is a threat of a ballistic missile attack.

The all-clear was issued in all oblasts at 18:10.

