All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile hits civil facility in Kremenchuk, 1 killed, 15 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 19:22
Russian missile hits civil facility in Kremenchuk, 1 killed, 15 injured
stock photo: travel-guide.in.ua

The Russians have struck the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, with missiles, killing and injuring people.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have launched missile attacks on Kremenchuk. One missile was shot down by air defence. Unfortunately, civil infrastructure was struck. According to preliminary reports, there have been people killed and injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Lunin added that all the rescue services needed are working on site of the attack.

The details will be disclosed later.

Updated: Later, Lunin specified that 15 people were injured, among them a child.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

One person was killed. 

Background: On the evening of 22 September, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine. The Air Force warned the public about a Russian cruise missile launch in the direction of Kremenchuk.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: