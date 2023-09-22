Russian missile hits civil facility in Kremenchuk, 1 killed, 15 injured

The Russians have struck the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, with missiles, killing and injuring people.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have launched missile attacks on Kremenchuk. One missile was shot down by air defence. Unfortunately, civil infrastructure was struck. According to preliminary reports, there have been people killed and injured."

Details: Lunin added that all the rescue services needed are working on site of the attack.

The details will be disclosed later.

Updated: Later, Lunin specified that 15 people were injured, among them a child.

One person was killed.

Background: On the evening of 22 September, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine. The Air Force warned the public about a Russian cruise missile launch in the direction of Kremenchuk.

