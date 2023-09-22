All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians steal pets in Tokmak due to lack of money – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 20:27
Russians steal pets in Tokmak due to lack of money – General Staff
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian military personnel are robbing the local population of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, en masse because of delays in salaries.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 22 September

Quote: "In the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local population continues to suffer from the actions of the Russian occupation forces, who are engaged in mass thefts because of the delay in cash payments and lack of food.

Advertisement:

In particular, the occupiers are forcing civilians to give them their pets, food and canned goods."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: