Russians steal pets in Tokmak due to lack of money – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 20:27
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian military personnel are robbing the local population of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, en masse because of delays in salaries.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 22 September

Quote: "In the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local population continues to suffer from the actions of the Russian occupation forces, who are engaged in mass thefts because of the delay in cash payments and lack of food.

In particular, the occupiers are forcing civilians to give them their pets, food and canned goods."

