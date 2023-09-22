Canada to transfer additional Leopard tanks 2 to Ukraine and announce new sanctions against Russia

During the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canada will announce new sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine, as well as a new military aid package worth US$482.6 million.

Details: According to media reports, the new military aid package worth 650 million Canadian dollars will include additional Leopard 2 tanks, but their number has not been specified.

Canada will donate more than US$24 million to a fund for the purchase of military aid to Ukraine.

The country has also claimed that Ottawa will introduce new sanctions against Russia, but the media does not report the details.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has provided almost US$7.3 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

The Canadian government also introduced numerous sanctions against the Russian Federation, deployed Canadian armed forces in Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers, and took in more than 175,000 Ukrainians.

Background: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the US, where he met with US President Joe Biden.

During the talks, the leaders of Ukraine and Canada are expected to discuss Ukraine's defence needs, further financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv, as well as economic and investment cooperation. Later on Friday, according to Canadian media, Zelenskyy will address Canadian lawmakers.

