Zelenskyy arrives at White House to meet with Biden

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 22:53
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on 21 September for talks with US President Joe Biden.

Source: European Pravda

Zelenskyy was accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the couple were greeted by Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The leaders of Ukraine and the United States did not take questions from journalists. Zelenskyy merely noted briefly that the meeting was "very important".

Later, Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include air defence equipment, but not long-range ATACMS missiles

Background: 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington on 21 September. This is his second visit to the US capital since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

It comes as the US Congress is considering a request from the White House for an additional US$24 billion in aid to Ukraine. During a meeting with US Congressmen at the Capitol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged them to approve additional funding for Ukraine.

