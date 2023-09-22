All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Canada unannounced

Friday, 22 September 2023, 06:25
Zelenskyy arrives in Canada unannounced
ZELENSKYY AND TRUDEAU, STOCK PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit, said the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister of Canada

Quote: "The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023. The two leaders will continue to work closely together to strengthen ties between our countries and help ensure the Ukrainian people can continue to defend themselves against Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Details: In Ottawa, Trudeau will reportedly meet with Zelenskyy to "reiterate Canada’s ongoing military, economic, humanitarian, and development support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war of aggression." They will also take part in a signing ceremony for an agreement that will continue to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In Ottawa, Zelenskyy will also deliver a speech to Parliament.

The two leaders will then travel to Toronto to meet with Canadian business leaders to "strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future."

"Canada, along with its Allies and partners, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. In close coordination, we will apply more economic pressure on Putin’s regime until it respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including in sectors that are strategically important for Russia, such as oil and gas. Canada will always stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians as they continue to defend their freedoms, independence, and democracy," Trudeau's office said.

