Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Prime Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 19:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrived at the Canadian Parliament on 22 September, where he was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: European Pravda

In a brief statement for the media Zelenskyy underlined Ukraine’s gratitude to Canada, its government and people for their support from the very beginning of the full-scale war.

"I would like to thank you for taking in Ukrainians during this hard period, for helping us on the battlefield with your military, financial, and humanitarian aid. Thank you for being with us, for standing up for the sake of our freedom," Zelenskyy said.

Trudeau in his turn stated that for him meeting the President of Ukraine "is another opportunity to sit down and talk about everything we need to do together, express our support of the rule of law and everything Ukraine does."

He also confirmed that Canada "decisively and unequivocally" supports Ukraine in its fights against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It is expected that the Ukrainian and Canadian leaders will discuss Ukraine’s defence needs, further financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as well as economic and investment cooperation. Later on 22 September, according to the Canadian media, Zelenskyy will make a speech in front of the Canadian law-makers.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the US where he met the US President Joe Biden.

During the visit the US announced that Ukraine will be supplied with a new aid package in the security and defence sector worth a total amount of US$325 million.

