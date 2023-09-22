All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Prime Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 19:41
Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Prime Minister
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrived at the Canadian Parliament on 22 September, where he was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: European Pravda

In a brief statement for the media Zelenskyy underlined Ukraine’s gratitude to Canada, its government and people for their support from the very beginning of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

"I would like to thank you for taking in Ukrainians during this hard period, for helping us on the battlefield with your military, financial, and humanitarian aid. Thank you for being with us, for standing up for the sake of our freedom," Zelenskyy said.

Trudeau in his turn stated that for him meeting the President of Ukraine "is another opportunity to sit down and talk about everything we need to do together, express our support of the rule of law and everything Ukraine does."

He also confirmed that Canada "decisively and unequivocally" supports Ukraine in its fights against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

It is expected that the Ukrainian and Canadian leaders will discuss Ukraine’s defence needs, further financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as well as economic and investment cooperation. Later on 22 September, according to the Canadian media, Zelenskyy will make a speech in front of the Canadian law-makers.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the US where he met the US President Joe Biden.

During the visit the US announced that Ukraine will be supplied with a new aid package in the security and defence sector worth a total amount of US$325 million.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: