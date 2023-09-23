Group of Russian attack drones moving from Ukraine's south
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 04:16
A group of Russian attack drones was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "Dnipro, Pavlohrad – stay in shelters. Kharkiv Oblast – there is a threat from attack UAVs!"
Advertisement:
Details: The military stated that drones were moving towards Poltava from Kharkiv Oblast.
An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.
At 04:27, the Air Force detected another group of Shahed attack drones, and an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts as well.
At 06:18, the all-clear was given.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!