All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Group of Russian attack drones moving from Ukraine's south

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 04:16
Group of Russian attack drones moving from Ukraine's south
A SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A group of Russian attack drones was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Dnipro, Pavlohrad – stay in shelters. Kharkiv Oblast – there is a threat from attack UAVs!"

Advertisement:

Details: The military stated that drones were moving towards Poltava from Kharkiv Oblast.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

At 04:27, the Air Force detected another group of Shahed attack drones, and an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts as well.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

At 06:18, the all-clear was given.

Карта повітряних тривог станом на 4.30

AN AIR-RAID WARNINGS MAP AS OF 04:30

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: