Group of Russian attack drones moving from Ukraine's south

A group of Russian attack drones was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Dnipro, Pavlohrad – stay in shelters. Kharkiv Oblast – there is a threat from attack UAVs!"

Details: The military stated that drones were moving towards Poltava from Kharkiv Oblast.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

At 04:27, the Air Force detected another group of Shahed attack drones, and an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts as well.

At 06:18, the all-clear was given.

AN AIR-RAID WARNINGS MAP AS OF 04:30

