Ukrainian troops raid Dnipro delta near Kherson – ISW

Ukrainian troops are carrying out raids in the Dnipro delta: they are holding positions near the settlement of Dachi (10 kilometres south of Kherson) and near the Antonivka bridge on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Details: Ukrainian forces advanced south from Bakhmut and into the western part of Zaporizhzhya Oblast on 22 September. Geolocation footage released on 22 September shows that Ukrainian forces were advancing southeast of Klishchiivka (7 kilometres southwest of Bakhmut).

A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian troops had advanced slightly north of Novoprokopivka and were currently about 800 metres from the outskirts of the settlement in Zaporizhzhia. This is in line with the ISW estimate.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops have continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol (west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) front and on the Bakhmut front, depleting and causing losses to Russian troops along the entire front line.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 22 September:

Ukrainian forces carried out drone and cruise missile strikes on occupied Crimea and significantly damaged the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) Command headquarters in Sevastopol on 22 September.

The Russian information space heavily focused its attention on the Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainian forces advanced south of Bakhmut and reportedly advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 22 September.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package on 21 September, providing Ukraine with $325 million worth of military equipment.

The US will reportedly soon provide long-range army tactical missile systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

Russian efforts to intensify divisions between Ukraine and its Central European partners appear to have suffered a setback as Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda reiterated the strength of Polish-Ukrainian relations on 22 September.

A Ukrainian military official swiftly denied Russian claims that Wagner Group forces are operating in occupied Kherson Oblast.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is reportedly investigating high-ranking Rosgvardia officials over their potential involvement in Wagner Group’s rebellion on 24 June.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the Kupyansk area, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Donetsk Oblast and reportedly advanced in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast administrative border area.

The Russian government is reportedly planning to increase defence spending by 4.4 trillion roubles ($46 billion) in 2024.

