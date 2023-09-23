All Sections
Explosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:03
Explosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
PHOTOS: SOCIAL MEDIA

The Russians have reported explosions in Sevastopol, claiming these are caused by a response by air defence.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Quote:  "Preliminary reports indicate that air defence systems have responded in Sevastopol.

Missile debris fell at the pier near Sukharna Balka."

Details: Razvozhaev did not provide any details but asked people to "stay calm."

The Russian media, meanwhile, claim that a Neptune or Harpoon missile launched from Odesa Oblast was shot down over Sevastopol.

They also claim that, in addition to missiles, there was an attack by UAVs.

