All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:03
Explosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
PHOTOS: SOCIAL MEDIA

The Russians have reported explosions in Sevastopol, claiming these are caused by a response by air defence.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Quote:  "Preliminary reports indicate that air defence systems have responded in Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

Missile debris fell at the pier near Sukharna Balka."

Details: Razvozhaev did not provide any details but asked people to "stay calm."

The Russian media, meanwhile, claim that a Neptune or Harpoon missile launched from Odesa Oblast was shot down over Sevastopol.

They also claim that, in addition to missiles, there was an attack by UAVs.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: