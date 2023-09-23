All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces break through Russian defence in Verbove

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 11:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces break through Russian defence in Verbove
screenshot: deepstatemap

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia operational-strategic group, has told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the Russian defence in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Tarnavskyi in an interview with CNN

Details: The general, who is leading the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops on the southern front, said that the troops broke through the defences in Verbove, and predicted an even greater breakthrough in the future.

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "On the left flank [near Verbove] we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further.

Not as fast as it was expected, not like in the movies about the Second World War.

The main thing is not to lose this initiative (that we have). And, well, not to lose it in practice, with actions."

More details: The media writes that the Russians report a different situation in the area. However, journalists’ analysis of the video available in open sources shows that some Ukrainian units "crossed an important line of Russian Defence" near the village of Verbove.

