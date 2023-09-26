Russians claim that Belgorod Oblast has been massively attacked by drones

Residents of Belgorod Oblast have reported a massive drone attack in the region, with air defence systems deployed in the Grayvoronsky district.

Source: Russian Baza Telegram channel, Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian military reported that they had destroyed seven aircraft-type drones over Belgorod Oblast.

Furthermore, they claimed that late on the evening of 25 September, air defence forces brought down two aircraft-type UAVs in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

