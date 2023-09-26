59 Russians killed and 4 ammunition storage points destroyed on Tavriia front over past day

UKRAINIAN DEFENDER IN FRONT OF DESTROYED RUSSIAN EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Fifty-nine Russian occupiers were killed and 38 pieces of their military equipment were destroyed on the Tavriia front over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi said that over the past 24 hours, Russian losses totalled 176 people (59 were killed and 117 wounded).

He wrote that in total, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 19 times over the past day, firing 698 times and carrying out 21 air strikes. The artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 821 firing missions over the day.

Tarnavskyi added that 38 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed: one tank, seven armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one grenade launcher, 18 UAVs, one vehicle and two special vehicles.

In addition, four ammunition storage points and two other important facilities belonging to the Russians were destroyed.

