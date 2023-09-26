All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


59 Russians killed and 4 ammunition storage points destroyed on Tavriia front over past day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 01:42
59 Russians killed and 4 ammunition storage points destroyed on Tavriia front over past day
UKRAINIAN DEFENDER IN FRONT OF DESTROYED RUSSIAN EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Fifty-nine Russian occupiers were killed and 38 pieces of their military equipment were destroyed on the Tavriia front over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi said that over the past 24 hours, Russian losses totalled 176 people (59 were killed and 117 wounded).

Advertisement:

He wrote that in total, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 19 times over the past day, firing 698 times and carrying out 21 air strikes. The artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 821 firing missions over the day.

Tarnavskyi added that 38 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed: one tank, seven armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one grenade launcher, 18 UAVs, one vehicle and two special vehicles. 

In addition, four ammunition storage points and two other important facilities belonging to the Russians were destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: