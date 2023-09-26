All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian agent in Czechia used public figures to spread propaganda narratives

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 03:55
Russian agent in Czechia used public figures to spread propaganda narratives
Michal Koudelka. Photo: Voltaire

A Russian agent in Czechia has been organising the dissemination of Russian propaganda in the country through "public figures" for a reward of several thousand euros.

Source: Michal Koudelka, Head of the Czech Security and Information Service; Czech Radio internet news server iROZHLAS

Details: Kudelka said an "influential agent" of Russia, at the request of one of the highest bodies of Russian state power, "ensured the dissemination in the public space of narratives supporting the foreign policy interests of the Russian Federation in connection with the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

The head of Czech counterintelligence did not disclose any details, but indicated that the agent used Czech "public figures" to spread propaganda.

The Czech Security and Information Service, Kudelka added, has noted Russian attempts to influence Czechia before.

For example, during the presidential election campaign at the beginning of the year, the Russian propaganda agency Sputnik released a fake video featuring Petr Pavel, where he allegedly called on Prague to intervene in the war in Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, Russia directly tried to establish contact with one of the organisers of anti-government demonstrations in the Czech Republic in the autumn of 2022, as well as spread disinformation about the "recruitment" of mercenaries of the Wagner terrorist group among Czech citizens.

In general, according to Michal Kudelka, the misinformation environment in the Czech Republic mainly acts spontaneously, is not controlled centrally and is mostly inspired by narratives that are beneficial to Russia.

Background:

  • In April last year, the head of the Czech Security and Information Service said that the activities of Russian intelligence in the Czech Republic had been minimised after the expulsion of persons related to the investigation of explosions of ammunition depots in Vrbětice and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: