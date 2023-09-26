All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian agent in Czechia used public figures to spread propaganda narratives

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 03:55
Russian agent in Czechia used public figures to spread propaganda narratives
Michal Koudelka. Photo: Voltaire

A Russian agent in Czechia has been organising the dissemination of Russian propaganda in the country through "public figures" for a reward of several thousand euros.

Source: Michal Koudelka, Head of the Czech Security and Information Service; Czech Radio internet news server iROZHLAS

Details: Kudelka said an "influential agent" of Russia, at the request of one of the highest bodies of Russian state power, "ensured the dissemination in the public space of narratives supporting the foreign policy interests of the Russian Federation in connection with the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

The head of Czech counterintelligence did not disclose any details, but indicated that the agent used Czech "public figures" to spread propaganda.

The Czech Security and Information Service, Kudelka added, has noted Russian attempts to influence Czechia before.

For example, during the presidential election campaign at the beginning of the year, the Russian propaganda agency Sputnik released a fake video featuring Petr Pavel, where he allegedly called on Prague to intervene in the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Russia directly tried to establish contact with one of the organisers of anti-government demonstrations in the Czech Republic in the autumn of 2022, as well as spread disinformation about the "recruitment" of mercenaries of the Wagner terrorist group among Czech citizens.

In general, according to Michal Kudelka, the misinformation environment in the Czech Republic mainly acts spontaneously, is not controlled centrally and is mostly inspired by narratives that are beneficial to Russia.

Background:

  • In April last year, the head of the Czech Security and Information Service said that the activities of Russian intelligence in the Czech Republic had been minimised after the expulsion of persons related to the investigation of explosions of ammunition depots in Vrbětice and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: