Russian agent in Czechia used public figures to spread propaganda narratives

A Russian agent in Czechia has been organising the dissemination of Russian propaganda in the country through "public figures" for a reward of several thousand euros.

Source: Michal Koudelka, Head of the Czech Security and Information Service; Czech Radio internet news server iROZHLAS

Details: Kudelka said an "influential agent" of Russia, at the request of one of the highest bodies of Russian state power, "ensured the dissemination in the public space of narratives supporting the foreign policy interests of the Russian Federation in connection with the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

The head of Czech counterintelligence did not disclose any details, but indicated that the agent used Czech "public figures" to spread propaganda.

The Czech Security and Information Service, Kudelka added, has noted Russian attempts to influence Czechia before.

For example, during the presidential election campaign at the beginning of the year, the Russian propaganda agency Sputnik released a fake video featuring Petr Pavel, where he allegedly called on Prague to intervene in the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Russia directly tried to establish contact with one of the organisers of anti-government demonstrations in the Czech Republic in the autumn of 2022, as well as spread disinformation about the "recruitment" of mercenaries of the Wagner terrorist group among Czech citizens.

In general, according to Michal Kudelka, the misinformation environment in the Czech Republic mainly acts spontaneously, is not controlled centrally and is mostly inspired by narratives that are beneficial to Russia.

Background:

In April last year, the head of the Czech Security and Information Service said that the activities of Russian intelligence in the Czech Republic had been minimised after the expulsion of persons related to the investigation of explosions of ammunition depots in Vrbětice and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!