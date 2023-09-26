All Sections
Ukrainian Railways restricts train traffic due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 08:51
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINIAN RAILWAYS ON TELEGRAM

Train traffic between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson has been temporarily curtailed due to Russian attacks on infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways, UZ) on Telegram

Quote from UZ: "Train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson has been temporarily suspended following enemy attacks on infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: The passengers of train No. 218 will reportedly be transported to Kherson by shuttle buses, which have been organised jointly with the Mykolaiv Military Administration.

A similar transfer is waiting for passengers on the Kherson – Mykolaiv section.

Work on resuming traffic is ongoing, UZ said.

