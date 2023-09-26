Ukrainian Railways restricts train traffic due to Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast
Train traffic between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson has been temporarily curtailed due to Russian attacks on infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast.
Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways, UZ) on Telegram
Quote from UZ: "Train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson has been temporarily suspended following enemy attacks on infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast."
Details: The passengers of train No. 218 will reportedly be transported to Kherson by shuttle buses, which have been organised jointly with the Mykolaiv Military Administration.
A similar transfer is waiting for passengers on the Kherson – Mykolaiv section.
Work on resuming traffic is ongoing, UZ said.
