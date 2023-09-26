All Sections
Polish investigators say Ukrainian air defence missile fell in Przewodów

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:03
Polish investigators say Ukrainian air defence missile fell in Przewodów
Photo: TWITTER.COM/WOLSKI_JAROS

Polish law enforcement officers believe that two farmers were killed by a Ukrainian air defence missile in the border village of Przewodów in November 2022.

Source: Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita; European Pravda

Details: Despite the allegedly insufficient cooperation from the Ukrainian side, the Polish investigators have come to the conclusion as to what caused the tragic incident in the border village of Przewodów, where two people were killed by missile fragments.

The conclusion is allegedly final and excludes the possibility that the missile that fell in Przewodów on 15 November 2022 and killed two farmers could have come from the territory of Russia.

Łukasz Łapczyński, Spokesman of the Polish National Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Rzeczpospolita, confirmed that they had indeed received the report, but said he could not share the content with the public due to its confidential nature. Łapczyński said all possible investigative measures have been taken in Poland at the current stage of the investigation.

"We have sent a request for legal support from Ukraine and are waiting for a response," the spokesman said.

Journalists said the conclusion is based on information from a large number of sources, including the classified data from Polish national services.

Experts believe that it was a 5B55 missile from the S-300 system, produced in Russia. The prosecutor's office allegedly knows the exact location on Ukrainian territory where it was launched to down a target during a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities on 15 November 2022.

An air defence system launched two missiles at one time to reach the target, where one of them hit [the target – ed.], the other continued to fly.

"In such a situation, a missile’s self-destruction mechanisms should activate after reaching a certain height. But this did not happen, and we do not know why," a source that knows details of the investigation told journalists.

Rzeczpospolita noted that from the very beginning of the investigation, the Polish prosecutor's office believed more in the version about the S-300 missile right after they found its fragments.

Experts rule out that the missile could have flown from Russian territory as it can fly no more than 90 km, and they also rule out a launch from Belarus, because the direct distance from Belarus to Przewodów is 150 km.

Background:  

  • Last week, the Polish RMF FM published material that the investigation into the missile falling in Przewodów was allegedly blocked due to "a lack of cooperation from the Ukrainian side".
  • On 16 November, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that the explosions in eastern Poland were an accident.
  • Duda also said he understands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyiy who expressed his belief that the missile that fell in Poland was Russian.
  • US President Joe Biden did not agree with Zelenskyy's statement that the missile in Poland was not Ukrainian.
  • At the same time, the White House stated that Russia is responsible for the missile falling in Poland, regardless of who launched it.

