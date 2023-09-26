All Sections
Poland assumes someone gives Zelenskyy bad advice

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 15:00
Poland assumes someone gives Zelenskyy bad advice
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda. Archive photo: AFP via Getty Images

Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau in the administration of the Polish president, has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN caused a critical reaction not only from Poland but also from other countries.

Source: Marcin Przydacz in an interview with Radio ZET, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Last Tuesday at the UN General Assembly in New York, which was also attended by President Andrzej Duda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the introduction of an embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products by five European countries to "making a thriller from the grain". He also stated that some countries "are helping to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

This statement was critically received in Poland.

Quote from Przydacz: "Perhaps, some bad emotions played a role on the side of Kyiv... Probably, there are people in President Zelenskyy's circle who simply give him bad advice."

Details: A representative of the administration of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, added that breaking any partnership with allies would not be in the interests of Ukraine.

A meeting between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine was supposed to take place during their visit to New York, but it did not happen. Przydacz assured that Poland is open to negotiations: "If there is a constructive approach, we do not rule out contact at the highest level."

He emphasised that Poland does not want to aggravate the already tense situation on the Warsaw-Kyiv line.

Quote: "Negotiations should lead to constructive conclusions, secondly, we should not escalate the language. Much has already been said on the Ukrainian side."

Details: Przydacz assured that he is conducting negotiations with President Zelenskyy's closest entourage, and the public will be informed about the decision in this case.

Przydacz says that the contacts in Warsaw and Kyiv aim to resolve problematic issues as soon as possible.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced progress in resolving the dispute regarding unilateral restrictions on agricultural goods from Ukraine in neighbouring EU member states in an evening address on 25 September.

