HIMARS strike on Russian staff near Kherson: journalists identify site of attack

Journalists of the Skhemy project [an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty – ed.] managed to locate the site of a potential strike with HIMARS missiles on the staff of the Russian forces near the city of Kherson near the settlement of Radensk.

Source: Radio Liberty, source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The Skhemy reporters have analysed the video spread in the media on 26 September.

PHOTO OF A POSSIBLE EXPLOSION SITE

Officially, the SSU has not reported about this attack.

According to the information of the source of Ukrainska Pravda in SSU, the attack was launched on 18 September.

