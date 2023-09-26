Belarusian forced to apologise on camera for insulting a man wearing a Wagner Group chevron

The Belarusian reproached a man wearing a Wagner Group chevron, and the latter complained to an organisation for combating crime. The "offender" was detained and forced to apologise on camera.

Source: Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo (Mirror); military monitoring outlet Belaruski Hajun

Details: A Belarusian man reproached a post office visitor who was wearing a chevron of the Wagner Group and the national flag. That man complained to the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption. The "offender" was detained and forced to apologise on camera.

The security forces posted a video of the man's "confession". Bruises are visible on his forehead.

Quote from the Belarusian: "On 19 September 2023, while at the post office, I saw a man wearing the symbols of the Wagner Private Military Company and the state flag of the Republic of Belarus. I filmed this man, who I did not know, on my mobile phone, and insulted him."

For reference: The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognises the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation. The United States defines it as a "transnational criminal organisation".

