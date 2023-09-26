All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian forced to apologise on camera for insulting a man wearing a Wagner Group chevron

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:49
Belarusian forced to apologise on camera for insulting a man wearing a Wagner Group chevron
screenshot from video: Belaruski Hajun

The Belarusian reproached a man wearing a Wagner Group chevron, and the latter complained to an organisation for combating crime. The "offender" was detained and forced to apologise on camera.

Source: Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo (Mirror); military monitoring outlet Belaruski Hajun

Details: A Belarusian man reproached a post office visitor who was wearing a chevron of the Wagner Group and the national flag. That man complained to the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption. The "offender" was detained and forced to apologise on camera.

Advertisement:

The security forces posted a video of the man's "confession". Bruises are visible on his forehead.

Quote from the Belarusian: "On 19 September 2023, while at the post office, I saw a man wearing the symbols of the Wagner Private Military Company and the state flag of the Republic of Belarus. I filmed this man, who I did not know, on my mobile phone, and insulted him."

For reference: The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognises the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation. The United States defines it as a "transnational criminal organisation".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: