All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former State Emergency Service employee and his wife killed in Monday attack on Kherson

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:55
Former State Emergency Service employee and his wife killed in Monday attack on Kherson
DMYTRO SYDORENKO. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Dmytro Sydorenko, a former employee of the Chief Department of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast, along with his wife Nataliia were killed during a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on Monday, 25 September.

Source: a statement by the State Emergency Service 

Quote: "Yesterday, during one of the enemy attacks on Kherson, Dmytro Sydorenko, a former employee of the Chief Department of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast, along with his wife Nataliia, were killed near their home."

Advertisement:

Details: Sydorenko worked in the State Emergency Service for 27 years and retired in 2022 as the head of the duty shift of the operational coordination centre.

Background:

On 25 September, at least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: