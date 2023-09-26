Former State Emergency Service employee and his wife killed in Monday attack on Kherson

Dmytro Sydorenko, a former employee of the Chief Department of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast, along with his wife Nataliia were killed during a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on Monday, 25 September.

Source: a statement by the State Emergency Service

Quote: "Yesterday, during one of the enemy attacks on Kherson, Dmytro Sydorenko, a former employee of the Chief Department of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast, along with his wife Nataliia, were killed near their home."

Details: Sydorenko worked in the State Emergency Service for 27 years and retired in 2022 as the head of the duty shift of the operational coordination centre.

Background:

On 25 September, at least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

