Russians attack Kherson again, injuring people and damaging business premises
Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kherson once again, wounding three people and damaging infrastructure facilities.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kherson again. The attack damaged people's homes, cars, a business building, etc.
Two men were injured. They were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot. Another injured woman was hospitalised in moderate condition."
Details: In total, as Mrochko said, as of 17:00, six people were known to have been wounded by the Russian military in Kherson on Tuesday.
