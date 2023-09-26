Russians attack Kherson again, injuring people and damaging business premises

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kherson once again, wounding three people and damaging infrastructure facilities.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kherson again. The attack damaged people's homes, cars, a business building, etc.

Two men were injured. They were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot. Another injured woman was hospitalised in moderate condition."

Details: In total, as Mrochko said, as of 17:00, six people were known to have been wounded by the Russian military in Kherson on Tuesday.

