Residents of Sevastopol not allowed into shelter of Palace of Culture during air-raid warning

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 17:58
In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, visitors to the Palace of Culture have not been allowed to enter the nearby shelter during the air-raid warning. 

Source: Crimea Realii (web portal, a project by Radio Liberty), local Telegram channels 

Details: Baza Telegram channel published a video, in which a man, who introduced himself as a fire safety employee, did not allow visitors to the Fisherman's Palace of Culture to use the shelter in the building because "it is intended only for employees." 

It is indicated that the event took place on the evening of 25 September. 

Among the visitors were women and children. "You have these [shelters] in your houses," he said. 

Later, Mykhailo Razvozhaiev, the Kremlin proxy and the so-called "head" of Sevastopol, called this situation "extreme idiocy or deliberate mischief" and said that he would "deal with it harshly." 

Background:

After the missile attack on Sevastopol, the local public began to complain en masse about the lack of access to shelters and the poor audibility of sirens in some areas of the city. After that, Razvozhaiev admitted that the shelters in the city were not ready for the "reality" of war. 

Earlier, the Russian authorities of Sevastopol introduced three types of air-raid warnings for local residents.

