All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Residents of Sevastopol not allowed into shelter of Palace of Culture during air-raid warning

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 17:58
Residents of Sevastopol not allowed into shelter of Palace of Culture during air-raid warning

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, visitors to the Palace of Culture have not been allowed to enter the nearby shelter during the air-raid warning. 

Source: Crimea Realii (web portal, a project by Radio Liberty), local Telegram channels 

Details: Baza Telegram channel published a video, in which a man, who introduced himself as a fire safety employee, did not allow visitors to the Fisherman's Palace of Culture to use the shelter in the building because "it is intended only for employees." 

Advertisement:

It is indicated that the event took place on the evening of 25 September. 

Among the visitors were women and children. "You have these [shelters] in your houses," he said. 

Later, Mykhailo Razvozhaiev, the Kremlin proxy and the so-called "head" of Sevastopol, called this situation "extreme idiocy or deliberate mischief" and said that he would "deal with it harshly." 

Background:

After the missile attack on Sevastopol, the local public began to complain en masse about the lack of access to shelters and the poor audibility of sirens in some areas of the city. After that, Razvozhaiev admitted that the shelters in the city were not ready for the "reality" of war. 

Earlier, the Russian authorities of Sevastopol introduced three types of air-raid warnings for local residents.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: