German Gepard accurately hits target: nighttime hunt for Shahed attack drones

Ukraine's Air Force has released the video showing the downing of Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 September in the country's south.

Source: Air Force Command on social media

Details: The video shows the operation of a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system provided by Germany.

Advertisement:

Background:

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 September 2023. 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded as having been launched from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea).

26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were downed by the air defence forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, jointly with units of other parts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!