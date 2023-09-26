All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Calls for Canada's Speaker to resign for inviting Waffen-SS Galicia veteran to Parliament

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 19:19
Calls for Canada's Speaker to resign for inviting Waffen-SS Galicia veteran to Parliament
photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has today called on Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the House of Commons, to resign over the invitation of 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka to Parliament last week for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech. Hunka previously served in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio-Canada 

Details: Joly said she considers Hunka's invitation to the Canadian Parliament "absolutely unacceptable" and urged Rota to listen to parliamentarians who are demanding the speaker’s resignation. 

Advertisement:

"It was an embarrassment to the House and to Canadians," she said, adding that it was important to look into what happened as a matter of leadership. 

On Friday, during Zelenskyy's visit to Canada, Anthony Rota introduced 98-year-old Hunka as a World War II veteran who had fought against the Russians. He was greeted with applause by politicians and government officials in the hall. 

It later emerged that during World War II, Hunka served in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division formed of Ukrainians recruited by the Germans to fight against the Red Army. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Reference: The Waffen-SS Galicia Division was formed in 1943 by German troops who recruited Ukrainians to fight against the Red Army. The Nuremberg trials and the so-called Deschênes Commission, set up in Canada in the 1980s, did not confirm the involvement of the division's members in war crimes. Nevertheless, the division has been blamed for punitive Wehrmacht operations against Poles and Jews. 

Details: Hunka's invitation to the Canadian Parliament caused outrage, and Canadian and Polish Jewish organisations have demanded an explanation. The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons later apologised for what happened but refused to resign. 

The Office of the Prime Minister of Canada told local media that neither Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nor the Ukrainian side had been aware that a former member of the SS Galicia Division had been invited, and they condemn the action wholeheartedly. 

Rota is due to meet with party leaders in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday evening, and is expected to decide whether to resign. 

Reminder: In 2021, Germany protested to Ukraine over a march in the centre of Kyiv on the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia Division.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: