Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time in 24 hours: MiG flight lasts for 20 minutes
An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the evening of 26 September because of the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet, a potential Kinzhal ballistic missile carrier, in Russia.
Source: an air-raid warning map; Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Attention! The whole of Ukraine is in missile danger! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield.
Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"
Update: The all-clear was given 20 minutes later.
Background: The previous air-raid warning throughout Ukraine because of the take-off of the Russian fighter jet lasted for about half an hour.
