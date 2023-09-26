Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time in 24 hours: MiG flight lasts for 20 minutes

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the evening of 26 September because of the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet, a potential Kinzhal ballistic missile carrier, in Russia.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! The whole of Ukraine is in missile danger! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield.

Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Update: The all-clear was given 20 minutes later.

Background: The previous air-raid warning throughout Ukraine because of the take-off of the Russian fighter jet lasted for about half an hour.

