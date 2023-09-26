All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time in 24 hours: MiG flight lasts for 20 minutes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 19:35
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine for second time in 24 hours: MiG flight lasts for 20 minutes
SCREENSHOT

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the evening of 26 September because of the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet, a potential Kinzhal ballistic missile carrier, in Russia.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! The whole of Ukraine is in missile danger! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield.

Advertisement:

Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Update: The all-clear was given 20 minutes later.

Background: The previous air-raid warning throughout Ukraine because of the take-off of the Russian fighter jet lasted for about half an hour.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: