Ukraine beats Iceland to qualify for Euro 2024 – photo
Ukraine's national team has earned a hard-won victory over Iceland in the decisive fixture of the Euro 2024 football play-offs. The match ended with a score of 2-1.
Source: Champion
The teams swapped dangerous moments in the first half. 29 minutes into the match, Albert Guðmundsson swerved skilfully past Volodymyr Brazhko and slammed the ball into the goal, where Andrii Lunin couldn't manage a save.
Nine minutes later Serhii Rebrov's team equalised, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review showed that Viktor Tsygankov was offside.
In the second half, the Ukrainian national team clearly regained their edge. Heorhii Sudakov started a counter-attack, skilfully completed by Viktor Tsygankov, who scored a beautiful shot to equalise the score.
In the 84th minute, Heorhii Sudakov passed to Mykhailo Mudryk, who hit the bottom corner of Hákon Valdimarsson's goal with one touch, making the score 2-1. That goal earned the Ukrainians a ticket to Euro 2024.
As the winners of Path B of the qualifying matches, Ukraine made it into Group E, along with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.
Germany will host the 2024 European Championship. The tournament will start on 14 June and end on 14 July. The matches will be hosted by 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.
