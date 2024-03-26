Ukraine beats Iceland to qualify for Euro 2024 – photo

The Ukrainian team after scoring their second goal against Iceland in the final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 play-offs. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's national team has earned a hard-won victory over Iceland in the decisive fixture of the Euro 2024 football play-offs. The match ended with a score of 2-1.

Source: Champion

The teams swapped dangerous moments in the first half. 29 minutes into the match, Albert Guðmundsson swerved skilfully past Volodymyr Brazhko and slammed the ball into the goal, where Andrii Lunin couldn't manage a save.

Nine minutes later Serhii Rebrov's team equalised, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review showed that Viktor Tsygankov was offside.

Viktor Tsygankov of Ukraine in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs final match between Ukraine and Iceland Photo: Getty Images

In the second half, the Ukrainian national team clearly regained their edge. Heorhii Sudakov started a counter-attack, skilfully completed by Viktor Tsygankov, who scored a beautiful shot to equalise the score.

In the 84th minute, Heorhii Sudakov passed to Mykhailo Mudryk, who hit the bottom corner of Hákon Valdimarsson's goal with one touch, making the score 2-1. That goal earned the Ukrainians a ticket to Euro 2024.

Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates after Ukraine's winning during the UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs final match between Ukraine and Iceland PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As the winners of Path B of the qualifying matches, Ukraine made it into Group E, along with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championship. The tournament will start on 14 June and end on 14 July. The matches will be hosted by 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

