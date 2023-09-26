Ukraine's Armed Forces advance south of Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance south of Bakhmut, with 12 combat clashes recorded there during the day.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the press service for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "On the southern flank, we continue the offensive operation. In particular, we have had successes near Zaitseve, Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Ivanivske. There, our defenders continue to knock out the enemy. Under heavy fire, they are holding the defence and consolidating positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash said the Russians had covered the Ukrainian forces with fire 580 times on this front and used aircraft four times.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to kill 141 Russian troops and destroy 10 D-30 and three D-20 mortars, two Pion systems, and four Msta B howitzers.

Several Russian electronic surveillance systems were also destroyed, in particular, KREDO-1E – a special system that can detect the movement of equipment and people at any time of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





