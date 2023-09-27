All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden Administration to work with Congress to pass new aid for Ukraine – White House

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 01:10
Biden Administration to work with Congress to pass new aid for Ukraine – White House
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to pursue cooperation with members of both parties in Congress to pass a new aid package for Ukraine.

Source: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Details: The official said the two-party majority in Congress is committed to supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Jean-Pierre also stressed that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have repeatedly expressed support for further funding for Ukraine over the past few weeks.

The press secretary recalled that Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, had recently spoken to members of Congress and noted that this funding should ensure support for all Ukrainian people fighting for freedom and democracy.

She also stressed that this support comes not only from the United States but also from allies and partners.

Quote from Jean-Pierre: "We’re committed to continuing these conversations.  We are grateful for the bipartisan support that we’ve seen. And so, those conversations are going to continue."

Background: The US State Department has previously urged Congress to vote on the budget and avoid a shutdown – a temporary suspension of the government. The vote is being blocked by representatives of the far-right wing of the Republican Party, who are dissatisfied with the intention to approve supplemental funds for Ukraine and the failure to meet their demands, such as financing border security with Mexico.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: