Defence Minister says Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 04:07
RUSTEM UMIEROV. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN

Russia will focus on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter, "but we will respond!"

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in an interview with CNN; Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Umierov: "We need more weapons to make the game change. [...] Soon, hopefully, the jets will come, and we will make progress. [...] We need these weapons to regain the territories and have an advantage on the battlefield!"

Background:

  • Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is conducting reconnaissance activities to find out more about Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
  • Last winter's Russian missile attacks severely damaged about 63% of Kyiv's power grid equipment, which is essential for stable operation during autumn and winter.

