Defence Minister says Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 04:07
Russia will focus on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter, "but we will respond!"
Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in an interview with CNN; Ministry of Defence on Telegram
Quote from Umierov: "We need more weapons to make the game change. [...] Soon, hopefully, the jets will come, and we will make progress. [...] We need these weapons to regain the territories and have an advantage on the battlefield!"
Background:
- Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is conducting reconnaissance activities to find out more about Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- Last winter's Russian missile attacks severely damaged about 63% of Kyiv's power grid equipment, which is essential for stable operation during autumn and winter.
