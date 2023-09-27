Defence Minister says Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Russia will focus on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure in winter, "but we will respond!"

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in an interview with CNN; Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Umierov: "We need more weapons to make the game change. [...] Soon, hopefully, the jets will come, and we will make progress. [...] We need these weapons to regain the territories and have an advantage on the battlefield!"

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is conducting reconnaissance activities to find out more about Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Last winter's Russian missile attacks severely damaged about 63% of Kyiv's power grid equipment, which is essential for stable operation during autumn and winter.

