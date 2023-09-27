Russia closes Crimean Bridge
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 06:59
Motor vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended.
Source: Crimean Bridge, a Telegram channel of the Russian occupying authorities
Details: People on the bridge and in the inspection area have been asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.
The Russian occupying authorities did not disclose the reasons for the bridge closure.
Background:
- Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has reported that the set of measures as part of the special operation in occupied Crimea is ongoing.
- The Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy also regularly conduct special operations on the Ukrainian peninsula.
