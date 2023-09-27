All Sections
Lithuania delivers radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:12
Lithuania delivers radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy
Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Lithuania has donated electronic warfare equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian Navy.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Details: On Tuesday, the Lithuanian Navy handed over sets of radar equipment to its Ukrainian colleagues to help them monitor maritime areas. The assistance was provided at the request of Ukraine.

"This support will enhance Ukraine's ability to monitor the sea and better understand the situation... This is important for the protection of its territorial waters and the safety of its citizens," commented Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

Earlier this year, Lithuania announced a significant package of military assistance for Ukraine on the occasion of its Independence Day, as well as 1.5 million pieces of ammunition.

The Ministry of Defence of Lithuania reiterated that as part of its support for Ukraine, it is also actively assisting in training the military and treating the wounded, providing expert advice, and funding international programmes to support Ukraine.

For 2024-26, Lithuania has planned to allocate €200 million to support Ukraine.

Previously: A coalition of Lithuanian civil society initiatives has also provided significant amounts of assistance to Ukraine, raising millions of euros through campaigns to buy weapons for Bayraktar TB UAVs and electronic warfare stations for air defence.

