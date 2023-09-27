All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania delivers radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:12
Lithuania delivers radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy
Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Lithuania has donated electronic warfare equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian Navy.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Details: On Tuesday, the Lithuanian Navy handed over sets of radar equipment to its Ukrainian colleagues to help them monitor maritime areas. The assistance was provided at the request of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"This support will enhance Ukraine's ability to monitor the sea and better understand the situation... This is important for the protection of its territorial waters and the safety of its citizens," commented Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

Earlier this year, Lithuania announced a significant package of military assistance for Ukraine on the occasion of its Independence Day, as well as 1.5 million pieces of ammunition.

The Ministry of Defence of Lithuania reiterated that as part of its support for Ukraine, it is also actively assisting in training the military and treating the wounded, providing expert advice, and funding international programmes to support Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

For 2024-26, Lithuania has planned to allocate €200 million to support Ukraine.

Previously: A coalition of Lithuanian civil society initiatives has also provided significant amounts of assistance to Ukraine, raising millions of euros through campaigns to buy weapons for Bayraktar TB UAVs and electronic warfare stations for air defence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: