Lithuania to supply Ukraine with 1.5 million projectiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:09
stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Ministry of Defence of Lithuania has announced the supply of 1.5 million projectiles to Ukraine within the framework of the new military aid package.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Defence Ministry of Lithuania

Quote: "Lithuania continues uninterrupted military aid to Ukraine and today has supplied the fighting country with 1.5 million projectiles."

Shortly, Lithuania will also send NASAMS launchers, anti-drone means, logistic equipment and other military aid to Ukraine.

"Besides sending military equipment, Lithuania is also actively training Ukrainian soldiers, provides medical treatment, rehabilitation and expert consultations, as well as makes its contribution to the international funds in support of Ukraine," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry added.

Lithuania has supplied Ukraine with Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft howitzers and ammunition, M113 armoured vehicles, millions of cartridges and ammunition for grenade launchers.  

Background: On 24 August, Lithuania announced that it would supply Ukraine with a military aid package including ammunition for Carl Gustaf grenade launchers, naval radar stations, 5.56-mm ammunition, generators, and anti-drone systems.

