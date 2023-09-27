All Sections
Zelenskyy holds conference call: progress on Donetsk front and implementation of other plans

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 September 2023, 12:03
Zelenskyy holds conference call: progress on Donetsk front and implementation of other plans
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. STOCK PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been briefed on the progress in the Donetsk front on a conference call.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Daily conference call.

I received reports on the situation at the front, the supply of equipment and ammunition, and intelligence data. We are making progress on the Donetsk front. There are other plans that are being implemented.

I received a report on the situation in Kherson Oblast. The enemy continues to terrorise the territories it can reach. Twenty-six subversive KAB-500 [precision guided weapons] attacks in the last 24 hours. The aftermath is being dealt with, people are receiving help. I instructed [those present on the call] to find additional solutions to stop this terror.

There are results from the SSU. They caught the fire adjusters of the night strike on Kyiv a week ago. This is a good signal to all traitors: there will be retribution."

