Ukraine's Defence Minister will visit Brussels to meet with colleagues from NATO countries

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 12:46

Defence ministers of the NATO member countries invited their Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov to the meeting, which will take place within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Natalia Halibarenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Alliance, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The official meeting of the Minister of Defence with the member countries of the alliance at the headquarters will take place in October, when the meeting of the ministers of defence of the Alliance will take place, to which he was invited as part of the council meeting," Halibarenko said.

Halibarenko says that this will be a good opportunity to get to know each other in a wide format and exchange ideas.

The meeting of the Alliance's defence ministers will be held at its headquarters in Brussels on 11-12 October, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as a host.

Background:

