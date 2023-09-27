All Sections
Ukrainian government appoints new deputy defence ministers

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 September 2023, 19:04
screenshot

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed three new deputy defence ministers on 27 September.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Ukrainian Parliament; Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation 

Details: Yurii Dzhyhyra, Nataliia Kalmykova and Kateryna Chernohorenko became the new deputies.

Chernohorenko became the deputy for digital development, digital transformations and digitization.

As Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, Chernohorenko previously launched electronic sick leaves, yeMaliatko, and the Army of Drones.

Updated at 20:05: Umierov said that Yurii Dzhyhyr has been consulting the World Bank for the past three years on the financial aspects of reforms related to health care. In 2018-2020, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine. He has more than 20 years of economic experience in supporting reforms, social policy and fiscal decentralisation in Ukraine, the Eastern Balkans and Central Asia.

Nataliia Kalmykova has been the executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund since February 2022; before that, she was an adviser to the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the deputy director of the Povernys Zhyvym (Come Back Alive) Foundation.

Kateryna Chernohorenko is the head of the Army of Drones project. Since 2018, she has been the project coordinator of yeMaliatko electronic services, an electronic sick leave and the introduction of COVID certificates in the Diia app.

Background:

  • On 18 September, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six deputy ministers of defence and the ministry's state secretary.
  • The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) accepted the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defence on 5 September.
  • The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine on 6 September. 

