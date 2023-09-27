Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, offensive continues on two fronts – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six Russian artillery pieces on 27 September. The offensive of the Defence Forces continues on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 27 September

Details: The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces and exhausting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted seven strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated over the course of the past 24 hours. Apart from that, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery damaged a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six Russian artillery pieces.

A total of 14 combat engagements took place at the contact line during the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 44 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack 27 times on the positions of Ukrainian forces and the settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence along the border and continue to attack settlements from within the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Popivka in Chernihiv Oblast. 25 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Turya in Chernihiv Oblast; Khliborob, Chernatske, Rudak, Rozhkovychi and Yastrubshchyna in Sumy Oblast; and Odnorobivka, Hlyboke, Starytsia and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Bolohivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Nadiia, Novoyehorivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian airstrikes. The Russians attacked more than 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast, using artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area of Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Andriivka, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements, including Mykolaivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. The Russians are increasing the density of mine barriers.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Avdiivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Novobakhmutyvka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled eight Russian attacks in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out an airstrike near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the Russian attack in the area of Rivnopol in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements, including Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements, including Charivne, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Mykolaivka, Burhunka and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Kherson, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

