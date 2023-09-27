All Sections
Russians prioritise Kupiansk front to distract Ukraine's forces

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 27 September 2023, 19:58
Russians prioritise Kupiansk front to distract Ukraine's forces
Oleh Syniehubov. Photo: screenshot

The Russians prioritise the Kupiansk front in order to distract the Armed Forces of Ukraine from areas of the front where they are successful. 

Source: Press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, referring to a statement of Oleh Syniehubov, head of the administration 

Quote: "The enemy attacks with guided bombs. For example, this morning they bombarded the bridge crossings, the city of Kupiansk and the entire Kupiansk front in general.

This indicates that the enemy is actually conducting preparatory actions for future assault operations.

And this happens in waves: first they accumulate a certain number of their troops, and then they carry out assault actions. Then the Ukrainian defenders inflict quite serious defeats, and the enemy rotates again and then prepares for assault actions."

Advertisement: