Air-raid warning announced in Sevastopol, Crimean bridge is blocked
An air-raid warning was announced in occupied Sevastopol, and the Crimean Bridge has been blocked.
Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian "head" of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)
Details: The occupation authorities reported the closure of the bridge before the announcement of the air-raid warning.
Updated: Krym.Realii reported that the movement of sea and land traffic was stopped in Sevastopol once the air-raid warning was announced.
At 20:30, the Russian occupation authorities reported that the air-raid warning was cancelled in the city.
