Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv

A drone was shot down over Mykolaiv on the evening of 27 September.

Source: Vitalii Kim, head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 20:02, Kim reported that a drone was shot down over the city. An air-raid warning was announced in the city at that moment.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!