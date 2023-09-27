Kherson under attack, media report explosions in Mykolaiv

The Russians are heavily bombarding Kherson. The media reported the sound of explosions in Mykolaiv.

Source: Suspilne; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Ukrainian Air Force; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Sienkevych: "Do not film anything. Do not specify locations. All information is provided by official sources".

Details: At 21:21, the Air Force reported that Russian Shahed attack UAVs were heading from Kherson to Mykolaiv oblast.

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported attacks on Kherson. An air-raid warning has been issued in both oblasts.

Quote from Prokudin: "Kherson is under heavy bombardment. We are also recording the enemy’s aviation in the airspace of Kherson Oblast! Possible missile attacks! Remain in shelters until the all-clear is given."

Details: An air-raid warning has also been issued in Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At 22:33, Suspilne reported more explosions in Mykolaiv.

