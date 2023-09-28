Ukrainian authority says air defence may down record number of Shahed drones

Map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine, with red representing areas where air-raid warnings have been issued. Photo: alerts.in.ua

An air-raid warning was issued in the southeastern Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 27-28 September due to the threat of the launch of Shahed attack drones. The air raid continued until almost 03:30 and Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, believes air defence may have downed a record number of drones last night.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed attack drones [have been spotted] in the south of Vinnytsia Oblast [and are moving towards] western oblasts! There is a threat [of attack] in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, the Air Force issued air-raid warnings in light of the threat of Shahed drone attacks in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in relation to Russian tactical aircraft activity on the southeastern front.

Updated: At 23:50, the Air Force said several Shahed drones were approaching Odesa Oblast from the direction of the Black Sea.

At 00:04: Several groups of Shahed drones were spotted moving towards Odesa, Koblevo and Ochakiv.

At 00:14, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that groups of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were seen over the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast.

At 00:21, the Air Force issued another warning regarding the threat of an attack drone strike in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts, stressing that several Shahed drones had been spotted approaching from the Black Sea.

At 00:39, an air-raid warning was issued at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and later in Kirovohrad and Cherkassy oblasts.

At 02:43, the local authorities reported that there had been explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, and that air defence forces were responding.

Kim believes that air defence may have downed a record number of drones last night

At around 03:30, the all-clear was given in most Ukrainian oblasts, with the warning remaining in place in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and Crimea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!