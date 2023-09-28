Russian occupying authorities in Kherson Oblast complain to Kremlin about Russian military

The Russian occupying authorities in Kherson Oblast have complained to the Kremlin about the fact that the Russian military often robs the local population.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: Ukraine's National Resistance Center said "anti-Russian sentiment" already prevails in the oblast.

The Russian soldiers are stealing cars and money under the pretext of fighting the resistance. People are accused of disloyalty and helping Ukraine’s Defence Forces, and after this, the Russians loot their homes.

In addition, drunkenness and instances of desertion are rampant in the Russian army due to poor discipline.

